Haqdarshak raises ₹6.65 cr in pre-series A round

Social enterprise entity Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions Pvt Ltd (HESPL) has raised ₹6.65 crore in its pre-Series A round from investors, including The Deepak Group, Impact India Investment Partners LLC, Beyond Capital Fund and Shalini Chhabra and 3i Partners.

Haqdarshak ensures citizens at the last mile get access to government and private welfare schemes and services. This is done through a mobile and web SAAS platform for corporate partners complemented by a training platform used by community women entrepreneurs, a press statement said on Tuesday.

Access to social welfare and financial inclusion services at the last mile has been a critical challenge in India. Only 40 per cent of Indians can apply for the government services and goods that they need, a 2017 World Bank study concluded adding that citizens could not simply afford the time and money they spent to access such services.

Looking at the current surge in Covid-19 cases, the company will use the funds to launch and expand vaccination plus health insurance coverage-focused services at the last mile with a digital push and invest in plug and play tech tools. These services will be mainly focused on migrants, daily wage earners, urban poor and rural Indians. The funds will also be used to hire quality talent in execution and tech teams and strengthen the current monitoring and evaluation process.

Aniket Doegar, CEO & Founder, Haqdarshak, said, “Our commitment and vision of ensuring every citizen and small business in India get access to government schemes and services is strengthened with this investment. We are focused on our solutions for Covid-19 response, services for MSMEs and new digital offerings for our last mile. This investment round will help us scale up our core platforms and reach our goal of ensuring 100 million citizens get access to government financial services by 2030. We are extremely happy and excited our investors have shown faith in this vision, especially in the current pandemic business environment. Their expertise in scaling businesses will help us build core teams going forward. We have recently launched the Haqdarshak app on the Google Play Store.”

Dr Ruchi Mehta, Deepak Group, said, “Ensuring the underserved households get the benefits that they are entitled to be very critical for their socio-economic inclusion, especially in these challenging times. While many organisations work on government scheme linkages, Haqdarshak’s technology enables it to do it at a scale that is unmatched. A data-driven approach will also play a critical role in improving the effectiveness of its service,”

Haqdarshak has also been recently selected in the Action Covid-19 and has been on the Omidyar Covid Relief teams’ grantee list. It has launched a multilingual helpline to support users for vaccination registrations and link them to government health insurance which provides cover for Covid-19 related testing and hospitalisation expenses.