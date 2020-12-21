Haryana govt signs MoU with India Accelerator to build startup ecosystem

Packing batteries with more punch
With an aim to build a robust startup ecosystem in Haryana, India Accelerator – an Indian institution with Global Accelerator Network, has recently entered into an MoU with the Department of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communication (DITECH) and Startup Haryana.
The association strategically creates an ecosystem in the State that intends to stimulate innovation and growth of disruptive startups, as per India Accelerator’s official release.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Special Secretary, DITECH, Mr. Rajnarayan Kaushik, Chief Technology Officer, DITECH, Mr. Nitin Bansal, and Munish Bhatia, General Manager & Partner, India Accelerator.
India Accelerator mentioned that it aims to provide immense support to the startups registered with Startup Haryana through knowledge sharing at different stages of their entrepreneurial journey.
It further stated that it extends its services free of cost to highly-potential startups, thereby creating a holistic and sustainable ecosystem in Haryana.
Ashish Bhatia, CEO, and Founder, India Accelerator said in an official statement: "Partnership between India Accelerator and Startup Haryana will be a big step to bring Public-Private collaboration to build the startup ecosystem in the state of Haryana. India Accelerator will be helping startups in Haryana by bridging the gap between industry and startups.”
As part of the collaboration, India Accelerator will provide access to its online program to equip the community of young entrepreneurs with the knowledge, mentorship, and connections.
Additionally, it also provides access to a comprehensive platform for every student, professional, or entrepreneur who can achieve their personal and professional goals with the help of personalized mentorship programs, India Accelerator said.
Commenting on the MoU, Rajnarayan Kaushik, Special Secretary, DITECH said: “The association between Startup Haryana, DITECH, and Startup Ecosystem Partners will help in creating an ecosystem that stimulates independent thinking and innovative ideas to help Startups in different stages of their entrepreneurial journey in addition to sharing of knowledge or information for promotion of the startup ecosystem in Haryana.”
