Hashnode raises $2.1 mn in funding round led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge

Hashnode, a global blogging community for developers today announced that it has raised $2.1 million in funding, led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge.
Surge is Sequoia Capital rapid scale-up programme for startups in India.
The funding round led by Surge also saw participation from a range of marquee investors including Naval Ravikant (an early investor in Twitter, Uber and co-founder of AngelList), Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal (founders of BrowserStack) as well as Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur (founders at Razorpay).
Hashnode was founded six months ago in June 2020 by Sandeep Panda and Syed Fazle Rahman. The platform helps developers and engineering teams start technical blogs and share them with the broader developer community.
So far, the platform has over 20,000 active blogs and 500,000 monthly active users.
“We realised many writers just want a platform that helps them focus on writing and gives them the freedom to blog without losing control over their content or thinking about traffic and SEO. Hashnode allows developers and businesses to create a blog on a custom domain and stay connected with a central community for content distribution. This solves both the problem of content ownership and distribution,” said Rahman, CEO at Hashnode.
“Hashnode allows developers and businesses that want to build developer communities to create a blog on a custom domain and stay connected with a central dev community for content distribution. The platform also allows publishing articles directly from Github, a feature not available on other publishing tools,” added Fazle.
