You may not realise the importance of data until you lose it to a hacker or to a crash of a hard disk. Cybersecurity experts suggest a 3-2-1-1-0 back rule. This means three copies of data, two on different media, with one offsite. One copy should be immutable to ensure data cannot be modified, and backups should be verified to have zero errors.

This multi-layered approach ensures redundancy and minimizes the risk of data loss. Additionally, one copy should be immutable, or unchangeable, safeguarding it from encryption or deletion by ransomware, according to Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President and Managing Director, India & SAARC, Veeam Software.

Finally, all backups should be regularly verified to ensure they are error-free and can be restored when needed.

This emphasis on backup strategies comes in light of the concerning statistic that 96 per cent of ransomware attacks target backup repositories, aiming to cripple an organization’s ability to recover. By adhering to the 3-2-1-1-0 rule, businesses can significantly improve their resilience against such attacks and minimise downtime in the event of a breach.

A recent whitepaper by Veeam Software said that there was an alarming rise in ransomware attacks in the Asia-Pacific region, with India experiencing a significant surge.

The whitepaper also revealed that 75 per cent of organisations in the region suffered at least one ransomware attack in the past year, with a 53 per cent increase in such incidents reported in India alone. These figures highlight the urgent need for businesses to prioritize data protection and implement robust cybersecurity measures.

Beni Sia, General Manager and Senior Vice President, APJ, Veeam, said that increase in ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) has further exacerbated the threat landscape, enabling even inexperienced hackers to execute sophisticated attacks through rented malicious tools and infrastructure.

Defence strategies

“Besides having a robust data backup strategy, organisations should focus on multi-factor authentication to enhance security. This significantly reduces unauthorised access risks, ensuring that only authorised personnel can modify critical information,” he said.

They wanted organisations to establish a comprehensive incident response plan to quickly respond to branches. “They should assess the scope of infection, and recover from attacks efficiently. Preserve logs from security devices and endpoints for future analysis,” he said.

Monitoring and patching

The increasing sophistication of cyber threats necessitates continuous monitoring of network activity. Organisations should consider investing in threat intelligence platforms – especially those that integrate with backup infrastructure – to provide insights into emerging threats and allow for proactive adjustments to their security posture.

The Veeam executive underscored the importance of keeping applications and operating systems up to date. “You need to close vulnerabilities that cybercriminals often exploit. Establishing a routine patch management process ensures that all systems are running the most secure versions, effectively reducing the attack surface,” they said.