Apple TV 4K customers have reported errors on the HBO Max app with the message “can’t play title” showing frequently. The issue has been noticed on Apple TV 4K devices running on the tvOS 16.1 version, and the latest HBO Max app version released in November.

Some users said the issue can be dodged by force quitting from the app, logging out of it, reinstalling it, or restarting Apple TV. A few other reports suggest that the problem could be fixed by turning off HDR.

To turn off HDR, head to Settings, scroll down to Video and Audio, change the Format to SDR, then set Match Content to Disable, turn off the Match Dynamic Range, and also turn off Match Frame Rate.

