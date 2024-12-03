HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG), one of the largest cancer care networks in India, is collaborating with Accenture to accelerate cancer research and care with advanced AI, including generative AI and deep learning on multi-dimensional and multi-omic patient data.

This teaming combines Accenture’s talent in data and AI including AI/ML, GenAI, and quantum computing with clinical insights from HCG in oncology to enable early detection and treatment for various types of cancer.

As part of the joint effort, Accenture will use advanced technologies including image analysis software, informatics, and novel algorithms to analyse data from cancer patients and study molecular alterations that can have a broader impact on patient care.

The program, which the company claims is the first of its kind in South Asia, will leverage Accenture’s GenAI studios to spur research for the discovery and development of new drug targets, mechanisms and pathways, and biomarkers associated with different forms of cancer.

Additionally, the initiative intends to deepen the understanding of various cancers, including their development, symptoms, and origins, to enable new treatment algorithms for precision medicine and advance the quality of therapy and care.

Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, of HCG Enterprises Limited, said, “Optimizing cancer care necessarily calls for tech-driven advancements in research and academics, especially for ensuring error-free data collection and streaming. Given the heterogenicity of tumor genomics and other forms of omics, AI has become integral to precise, personalized medical advancements. AI-powered innovation has now activated established drugs in certain tumors. Accenture’s expertise in technology and analytics, leveraging AI modeling, will help us enhance our research aimed at developing patient-centric therapies with lasting outcomes. This collaborative initiative, an integral part of our in-house research endeavors, is a testament to our stature as a cancer care leader focused on disruptive innovation.”

The initiative will showcase data-driven clinical practice and enhance the efficiency of patient care by applying AI, GenAI, cloud, machine learning, and quantum computing, among others. The collaboration is currently focused on identifying molecular signatures for the prognosis and response to therapy for lung adenocarcinoma, and head and neck cancers, which will then be extended to other cancer types.

Senthil Ramani, Global Lead of Data and AI at Accenture, said, “Next-gen computing, including generative AI, combined with deep biological and clinical expertise, can play a pivotal role in cancer research and care, addressing needs of patients and benefiting the global healthcare industry at large. Together with HCG, we are blending our global expertise in data and AI with life sciences R&D to rapidly and accurately improve decision-making for the treatment and care of cancer patients in South Asia, and across the world.”