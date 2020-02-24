Info-tech

HCL Infosystems MD Raghavan Rangarajan quits

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 24, 2020

HCL Infosystems on Monday said its Managing Director Raghavan Rangarajan has resigned due to personal reasons.

The company’s board has approved his resignation with effect from the closing hours of March 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

“Raghavan Rangarajan has expressed his intentions to step down from the position of the Managing Director of HCL Infosystems due to personal reasons,” the filing said.

In December quarter 2019, the company narrowed its loss to Rs 29.71 crore from Rs 62 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations declined 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,139.36 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,218.79 crore in the year-ago period.

HCL Infosystems Ltd
