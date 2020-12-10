HCL Tech enters Vietnam, to hire 3,000 people in 3 years

Noida-based HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has entered Vietnam, where it aims at boosting employment, providing resources and skilling local talent to serve its global clients.

HCL’s local entity, HCL Vietnam Company, aims to foster growth and train the nation’s talent pool in collaboration with local ICT and engineering institutions, the company said in a statement.

From its first delivery centre in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi, HCL will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base across several industries and verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity, it said.

“We are fully prepared and committed in bringing new opportunities for both young and experienced talent, to work for a leading global technology company without having to move out of their home country," Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice-President, HCL Technologies, said.

HCL began its business operations in Vietnam in July, with a goal to hire more than 3,000 local university graduates and experienced professionals over the next three years. To kickstart its operations in the country, a Virtual Job Fair is being organised for college graduates and experienced professionals on December 19.