HCL Tech Q1 net profit up 32% to ₹2,925 cr; Shiv Nadar steps down as Chairman

Noida-based information technology firm HCL Technologies on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,925 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, up 32 per cent against ₹2,220 crore in corresponding period last year.

Revenues of the company also rose by around 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹17,841 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹16,425 crore in the April-June period last year.

“We are living in unprecedented times where organisations and people across geographies are dealing with challenges related to the pandemic. However, this has also pushed businesses to accept the pandemic as a catalyst for change and look at building agility and resilience into every level of their organisation. HCL, along with its partners, is helping customers embrace digital transformation and innovation to emerge stronger in this new normal,” Shiv Nadar, Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Technologies, said.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors has appointed Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the company from July 17, in place of Shiv Nadar who expressed his desire to step down from the position of Chairman. Nadar would continue to be the Managing Director of the company with the designation of Chief Strategy Officer.

The Board of Directors, in its meeting, also approved a dividend of ₹2 per share, being the 70th consecutive quarter of dividend payout.

As of June 30, the company has a headcount of 1,50,287 employees, compared with 1,43,900 people in June 2019.

The company signed 11 net new transformational deals, led by key industry verticals including telecommunication, financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare.

“The adverse conditions during this quarter had an anticipated negative impact on our revenue. I am happy to report that the resilience of our operating model helped us deliver stellar operating margins and cashflows. More than ever before, this quarter, our focus was to stand by our employees and clients during these testing times,” C Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies, said.