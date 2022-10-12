HCL Technologies on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,489 crore for the quarter ended September 30, up seven per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹3,258 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue rose 19.51 per cent to ₹24,686 crore against ₹20,655 crore in July-September quarter last year.

The company board declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. HCL Tech also increased its full-year revenue guidance to 13.5-14.5 per cent YoY in constant currency terms, according to the company statement. Earlier, it had projected 12-14 per cent growth in revenue for the full year.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, said:“Our new brand identity brings razor-sharp focus to our go-to-market strategy and execution capabilities to supercharge the digital transformation of our clients with the best of technology and people. With our differentiated portfolio, we are well-positioned to leverage the opportunities that lie ahead in the digital-first world.”

Employee addition

There was a net addition of 8,359 employees during the quarter, closing the headcount to 2,19,325 people, the company said.

C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, HCLTech, said: “HCLTech has delivered yet another solid performance this quarter, led by strong demand for cloud, engineering and digital services...Our bookings and pipeline continue to be very strong, that augurs well for our future growth. These reflect our constant and continuing efforts to supercharge outcomes for all our stakeholders.”

During the quarter, HCLTech won 17 deals of over $100 million compared to 15 in the corresponding period last year, 42 deals of sizes above $50 million and 128 deals of above $20 million.

Shares of HCLTech closed at ₹951.65 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, up 1.39 per cent from the previous close.

