HCL Tech Q4 net income up 23 per cent at ₹3,154 crore

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Country's fourth-largest information technology company HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a net income of ₹3,154 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 23 per cent as compared with ₹2,568 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Revenues of the company also grew by 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter to ₹18,590 crore as against ₹15,990 crore in the January-March quarter last year.
The company also proposed a final dividend of ₹2 per share on double the number of shares post 1:1 bonus issue. This is the 69th consecutive quarter of dividend pay-out, the company said in a statement.
“The world is going through a significant shift, and adaptability and innovations are the key to stay relevant. As our lives get increasingly governed by new tools and technologies, it is important to find an equilibrium and leverage the power of these solutions to bring about a positive and sustainable change," Shiv Nadar, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Technologies, said.
He said forward-thinking organisations will drive this from the front while ensuring that innovations driven by them benefit both internal and external stakeholders and the larger environment and communities, especially in these times of unprecedented challenges, he said.
“FY’20 has been a landmark year, where we witnessed our highest growth in recent years and an industry leading-performance for the fourth consecutive year. Our focused Mode 1-2-3 strategy helped deliver an all-round growth across service lines, verticals and geographies and enabled us to deliver at the top end of our revenue guidance and exceed the top-end of our margin guidance for the year,” C Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies said.
He said the company also transitioned over 3.5 million end-users to a fluid workplace model for its clients, many of whom are critical service providers, including several healthcare providers on the frontlines.
“Looking ahead we are confident that our capabilities, our balanced portfolio, strong client relationships and our financial strength will help us navigate this crisis and emerge stronger," he added.
HCL added 1,250 employees in the fourth quarter, taking its overall full-time employee headcount to 1,50,423, the company added.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...