HCL Tech Q4 net income up 23 per cent at ₹3,154 crore

Country's fourth-largest information technology company HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a net income of ₹3,154 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 23 per cent as compared with ₹2,568 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenues of the company also grew by 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the quarter to ₹18,590 crore as against ₹15,990 crore in the January-March quarter last year.

The company also proposed a final dividend of ₹2 per share on double the number of shares post 1:1 bonus issue. This is the 69th consecutive quarter of dividend pay-out, the company said in a statement.

“The world is going through a significant shift, and adaptability and innovations are the key to stay relevant. As our lives get increasingly governed by new tools and technologies, it is important to find an equilibrium and leverage the power of these solutions to bring about a positive and sustainable change," Shiv Nadar, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Technologies, said.

He said forward-thinking organisations will drive this from the front while ensuring that innovations driven by them benefit both internal and external stakeholders and the larger environment and communities, especially in these times of unprecedented challenges, he said.

“FY’20 has been a landmark year, where we witnessed our highest growth in recent years and an industry leading-performance for the fourth consecutive year. Our focused Mode 1-2-3 strategy helped deliver an all-round growth across service lines, verticals and geographies and enabled us to deliver at the top end of our revenue guidance and exceed the top-end of our margin guidance for the year,” C Vijayakumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies said.

He said the company also transitioned over 3.5 million end-users to a fluid workplace model for its clients, many of whom are critical service providers, including several healthcare providers on the frontlines.

“Looking ahead we are confident that our capabilities, our balanced portfolio, strong client relationships and our financial strength will help us navigate this crisis and emerge stronger," he added.

HCL added 1,250 employees in the fourth quarter, taking its overall full-time employee headcount to 1,50,423, the company added.