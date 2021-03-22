HCL Tech, SAP partner for RISE model of cloud services

HCL Technologies (HCL) on Monday announced its support for RISE with SAP, an offering by SAP that helps clients take their business-critical elements into the cloud, thereby accelerating their digital transformation and the value realisation of their investments.

HCL’s partnership with SAP will enable organisations to move to the cloud software as a service (SaaS) model of RISE with SAP using HCL’s digital and application capabilities, while leveraging their existing investments in SAP configuration and extensions, the company said in a statement.

HCL and SAP will work together to help clients realise the scalability and security benefits of the cloud, while providing them with access to best-in-class solutions, services and experience. This is an opportunity for HCL and SAP to further develop joint go-to-market initiatives to help clients accelerate their cloud transformation journey.

These initiatives will utilise HCL’s expertise in application and cloud services, including consulting, strategy implementation, architecture planning, roll-out and the management of key technologies, it said.

"HCL enhances this journey with its transformation and consulting services for SAP Factory+ offerings that facilitate rapid migrations to SAP S/4HANA, in addition to its modern integration and data architecture services," Anand Birje, Senior Corporate Vice President and Global Head Digital and Analytics, HCL Technologies, said.

HCL has been an SAP partner for more than 25 years and currently has the distinction of being a global strategic services partner. This new offering expands HCL’s reach to deliver complete end-to-end SAP capabilities, including application services, implementation services, managed services, advisory services, and technical services.