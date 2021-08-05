HCL Tech ties up with T-Hub

T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, has partnered with HCL Technologies to explore innovation opportunities in emerging technologies like quantum computing and deep technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics.

T-Hub will help start-ups to get access to HCL Tech’s open innovation programme called eSTiP.

“This partnership will help us tap T-Hub’s innovation expertise and ecosystem of start-ups, corporates, and investors to accelerate its open innovation initiatives,” Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCL Technologies, said.