HCL Technologies Q4 net profit down 6%

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
IT firm HCL Technologies on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,962 crore for the quarter ended March 31, down 6.1 per cent, compared to corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. This excludes the impact of a one-time milestone bonus paid to employees at ₹575 crore net of tax. For the quarter under review, the company’s consolidated revenues grew 5.7 per cent to ₹19,642 crore compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal year.
For FY21, HCL Tech's consolidated net profit increased 17.6 per cent to ₹13,011 crore, while revenue grew 6.7 per cent to ₹75,379 crore compared with the previous fiscal year.
The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share. In addition, it has also declared a special interim dividend of ₹10 per share to mark the company crossing the $10-billion revenue milestone. With a total interim dividend of ₹16 per share, the company’s total dividend for the year is at ₹26 per share, it added.
In its guidance, the company said that it expects its FY22 revenue to grow in double-digits in constant currency. EBIT margin is expected to be between 19 and 21 per cent for FY22, it added.
In a statement, C Vijayakumar, President & CEO, HCL Technologies Ltd, said, “We have posted a robust Q4 FY’21 sequential constant currency revenue growth of 2.5 per cent. Our FY21 revenue stands at $10.175 billion, a growth of 2.4 per cent YoY and a net income growth of 13.2 per cent YoY (ex milestone bonus). We also registered the highest ever new deal booking this quarter of $3.1 billion with an all-time high exit pipeline. The booking and pipeline represents a well balanced mix of service lines, geographies and industries.”
The company said it won 19 new large deals in the fourth quarter across industry verticals. In FY21, HCL signed a total of 58 new large deals led by industries such as financial services,life sciences and healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing and technology.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Jeet Thayil’s latest work opens new doors for feminist revisionist Christian narratives in India
How does India benefit from a partnership with the US after it pulls out of Afghanistan?
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...