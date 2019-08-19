HCL Technologies to expand its Nagpur campus

HCL Technologies (HCL) and Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) have signed an agreement to expand the MIHAN campus in Nagpur.

As part of the MoU, HCL will acquire 90 acres of land to add to the existing state-of-the-art 50-acre campus in MIHAN, Nagpur.

HCL entered Nagpur in 2008 and now services global accounts. The campus, when fully operational, will employ over 8,000 personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India and Shipping Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, said “This expansion of the HCL campus in Nagpur will provide many opportunities to local talent and promote growth and development in the city.”

Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies said “HCL Technologies is committed to bringing new opportunities and creating a better future for the people in emerging IT hubs like Madurai, Lucknow, Vijayawada and Nagpur. The expansion of the HCL campus in MIHAN is aligned with our strategic vision to expand and create opportunities in the emerging cities.”