HCL to offer tech support to TN govt in tackling Covid-19

The Tamil Nadu government has joined hands with HCL to strengthen its response to Covid-19 pandemic by setting up a Disaster Management-Data Analytics Centre in the city.

The State’s Disaster Management Centre is responsible for the overall management of disasters across the entire State. HCL will help in improving and expanding the State’s disaster management helpline (1070) through technological upgradation, manpower assistance and effective reporting mechanisms, says a HCL press release.

The Disaster Management-Data Analytics Centre, will help capture data trends from across all districts in real time and display them live to inform the Government’s future decisions on the degree of response needed for each district and also for graded relaxation of the current lockdown to resume economic activities, the release said.

Given the increased call volumes in the wake of Covid-19, HCL is helping the State to upgrade their existing call centre by implementing an Automatic Call Distribution system; build case flow system to track caller identity, immediate needs and follow through with relevant departments to solve their issues within defined turnaround time, the release said.