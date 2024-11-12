HCLTech has announced the appointment of Arjun A. Sethi as its Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments, focusing on government and global private equity.
Based in New York, Sethi joins HCLTech after a 25-year career at Kearney, where he served as Senior Partner and Vice Chair of Digital Transformation. His international experience spans the Americas, Middle East, and APAC across government and PE, and financial services.
“We are pleased to bring in a dynamic leader to sharply focus on both strategy and execution. Arjun’s extensive experience in digital transformation and his outstanding global track record will play a crucial role as we tap into a wealth of new opportunities in these important segments.“ said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech. Sethi will report directly to Vijayakumar.
Sethi holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, India, and a post-graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta.
“I’m thrilled to join HCLTech at this pivotal moment, 25 years after my initial stint with the group,” Sethi said. “I look forward to unlocking new opportunities and contributing to HCLTech’s growth.”
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.