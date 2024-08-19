Noida-based HCLTech on Monday said that its Board of Directors have appointed Shiv Walia as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from September 6, taking over from Prateek Aggarwal, who has decided to step down to pursue opportunities outside HCLTech.

Aggarwal, who is serving in this role since October 1, 2018, will continue to be with HCLTech till September 6, the company said.

Walia started his professional career with HCL in 1993 and served across several finance leadership roles over the last many years. He is currently Corporate Vice President and Global Head of FP&A and Business Finance Operations.

“Shiv Walia has been integral to our success over the last many years. As a seasoned finance leader, he has played key roles across our various geographies and businesses through multiple business cycles and has extensive knowledge of HCLTech’s businesses and clients. I also want to thank Prateek for his contributions to HCLTech over the last 12 years and wish him the very best for his future endeavours,” C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, HCLTech, said.

Walia is a graduate in Commerce from SRCC, Delhi, a Cost Accountant and a Chartered Accountant from both India and Australia. He has been with HCLTech since April 1998 and has previously worked in HCL subsidiaries between April 1993 and March 1998, HCLTech said.

He has over three decades of experience performing various leadership roles in the finance function working in India, Singapore, Australia and United Kingdom, the company added.

Shares of HCLTech closed at ₹1,678.15 apiece on the BSE on Monday, up 0.55 per cent from the previous close.