HCL Technologies (HCLTech) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,096 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, up 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared with ₹3,442 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Total revenue jumped 20 per cent YoY to ₹26,700 crore during the quarter under review compared with ₹22,331 crore in October-December quarter of the previous year.

“We are committed to bringing together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress for clients in their digital transformation journeys. And we continue to execute our strategy by aligning to the highest standards of governance and transparency,” Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech, said in a statement.

The company had a total headcount of 2,22,270 employees as of December 31, 2022 compared to 1,97,777 people in December 31, 2021.

“The booking growth was led by IT operating model transformation, cloud adoption and large vendor consolidation deals. We are confident to deliver industry leading growth over the medium term supercharged by our positioning, our strong propositions and our passionate people,” C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, HCLTech, said.

Shares of HCLTech closed at ₹1071.90 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, up 1.62 per cent from the previous close.