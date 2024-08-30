Healthians, a leading diagnostics company, has launched an AI-driven video analysis feature, making it the first in the industry to offer such a tool. The innovative tool will help users understand their health reports by providing clear explanations and insights into their test results.

Launched early this month, the AI-driven video analysis tool simplifies complex medical data by highlighting key health parameters and explains its significance, much like having a doctor guide through the report.

The feature empowers users to make informed decisions about their well-being by breaking down complex medical information into clear insights.

Users can generate the video by answering a brief questionnaire in the Recent Report section of the Healthians app. The analysis is available in Hindi or English and will be ready in 15-30 minutes, with notifications sent via the app.

In April, Healthians launched WelliO, a personal health chatbot, to provide users with tailored health insights and recommendations. WelliO interacts with users to answer health-related questions and suggest relevant tests, making healthcare guidance more accessible.

Deepak Sahni, Founder, Healthians said created by harnessing the power of AI and the diagnostics company’s extensive data expertise, the video analysis feature transforms complex medical information into clear and actionable insights.

“This empowers individuals to take charge of their health with confidence. We are not only advancing use of technology, but also reshaping healthcare to be more intuitive, personalised, and truly beneficial for users” he said.

Further demonstrating its commitment to innovation, Healthians rolled out an AI-powered IVR Bot in June, enhancing customer service by efficiently managing calls and resolving issues in real time.

By harnessing AI in these diverse areas, Healthians is not just offering diagnostic services but transforming the healthcare experience. The company’s continuous innovations are making healthcare more accessible, user-centric and deeply integrated into the daily lives of users.

