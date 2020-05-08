HealthifyMe operationally profitable; to exit May with $1-m revenue

Health and fitness app, HealthifyMe has turned profitable at the operational level on the back of a 30 per cent surge in user traffic and a 40 per cent surge in revenue in April, as a consequence of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The start-up expects its revenue collections to surpass April levels this month, to record its highest ever monthly revenue of $1 million as hundreds of thousands of people across the country take to digital workouts from home, in order to stay fit and healthy during these restricted times.

To support this unprecedented growth, HealthifyMe plans to ramp up its existing base of 600 coaches by 150 new hires, including fitness trainers, yoga experts, dance professionals and nutritionists, in the next four weeks.

“From the start of the lockdown, we have been witnessing a 30 per cent organic surge in user traffic, engagement and retention. User engagement increased from five sessions per week pre-Covid to 7.5 sessions a week at present. The number of foods that people tracked on the HealthifyMe app shot up from 40-50 times per month pre-Covid to over 70 times a month now. We achieved our highest revenue in April and expect to beat that in May with $1 million,” Tushar Vashisht, co-founder, HealthifyMe told BusinessLine.

He expects this traction to continue over the next 12 months, as gyms across the country will most likely be shut. “Of the 150 fitness trainers and experts we plan to hire in the next 4-5 weeks, we have already hired 50 fitness trainers and nutritionists, of which 25 are those who have been laid off recently by Cure.fit and other gyms.”

User base up

HealthifyMe’s user base has mushroomed from 16 million in February to over 17 million users across 300 cities, of which 1,00,000 are paying customers. Nearly 75 per cent of its paid customers are users of the AI-enabled Healthify Smart plan priced at ₹300 per month, and the rest are users of the Healthify Coach plan priced at ₹1,500 per month, where users engage with one of its 600 coaches.

“In the last four weeks, we have added new product features including immunity assessment, live workouts with coaches and on-demand workouts at home. Some of the top queries on the app are: ‘How to lose weight? What can I eat to ensure better immunity? How can I exercise at home better?’ Since there is a direct correlation between Covid mortality rates and obesity, users’ topmost concern is how to lose weight as fast as possible,” said Vashisht.