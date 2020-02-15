HealthifyMe revenues top Rs 100-cr level, active user base doubles to 16 million

Health and fitness app HealthifyMe has witnessed 3X growth, surpassing Rs 100 crore in revenue, fuelled by the extensive adoption of its AI-enabled Smart Plans and international expansion.

The start-up launched in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2018, launched its AI-powered Smart Plans in January 2019. In the last 12 months, the start-up’s subscriptions have quadrupled and its active user base has doubled from 8 million to 16 million, of which 13 million are from India and three million from the international markets. Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei contributed to a turnover of over $1 million in the last 12 months.

“We have a total free user base of 16 million, of which two million are monthly active users. We have 100,000 paid users, 75 per cent of whom are users of our AI-enabled Healthify Smart Plan priced at Rs 300 per month and 25 per cent are users of our Healthify Coach plan, priced at Rs 1,500 per month, where users engage with one of our 500 coaches.” Tushar Vashisht, co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe, told BusinessLine, on the sidelines of its sixth annual tech product event ‘Ignite.’

Co-founded in 2012 by Tushar Vashisht and Sachin Shenoy and incubated by Microsoft Accelerator, HealthifyMe caters to 16 million users in 300 cities with 500 coaches. Its app is rated 4.6/5 and has been featured by Google and Apple multiple times for its quality benchmarks. The start-up delivers measurable results on eating habits, fitness, and weight by tracking a person’s lifestyle, providing access to human coaches and AI nutritionist ‘Ria’.

“We are launching a new line of business today – the ‘HealthifySmart Legends Edition’ in collaboration with Mahesh Bhupathi as the first legend, as well as strategic advisor for this initiative. We plan to give consumers access to a host of sports and fitness legends’ diet and workout recommendations, jointly designed by HealthifyMe coaches and the Legends,” said Vashisht.

The Legends plan is priced at Rs 500 per month, which will have diet plans recommended by the legend, customised to the user’s needs; the legends’s workout routine, personalised to cater to the user’s goal; periodic interactions with the legend through Ask-Me-Anything sessions and weekly/monthly contests. HealthifyMe’s virtual assistant Ria, will customise the user’s experience, while sticking to the legend’s philosophies and views on diet and workouts.

For those users who are on the move and are worried about sticking to their diet and workout plans, HealthifyMe has partnered with various players in the ecosystem, leveraging their strengths in offline delivery of products and services. Users can now order as per their diet plans and find a healthy curated collection of restaurants powered by HealthifyMe on Swiggy. Similarly, they can order groceries via partner apps such as Milkbasket, in select locations. For workouts, HealthifyMe is piloting with Fitternity, the fitness discovery and booking app, giving its users access to 12,000-plus gyms and fitness studios across India.

Also on the anvil is Mental Wellness vertical ‘HealthifySense’ to provide access to qualified counsellors on the platform, enabling the start-up to evolve from a weight-loss destination to a complete health and wellness platform. “We are a digital AI advisory company in the areas of fitness, nutrition, weight and lifestyle and are on a par with LinkedIn and Amazon Prime Video in terms of usage (sessions per month) by consumers,” said Vashisht.