Healthtech start-up GOQii to invest £10 million for UK expansion

Healthtech start-up GOQii is expanding in the UK with a £10-millionn investment over the next three to five years. It aims to create over 100 high quality jobs in the healthcare sector there.

GOQii focuses on preventive healthcare, which it believes is the only viable, long-term, mass market solution. Its health ecosystem consists of a care team, which includes personal coaches, health experts, doctors and diagnostics. It brings all the user health data on to a single platform, which can be analysed by the care team. This allows for the user to receive personalised health advice in keeping with their lifestyle and habits.

In the UK, GOQii has tied up with Modality Partnerships, the country’s largest GP super that operates primary health care and community services nationally. GOQii, along with its partners, is committed to NHS values and to grow, innovate and sustain services in General Practice and across the system.

“We are very excited to foray into the UK. It will help thousands of patients across the UK to improve their health outcomes. GOQii is a unified platform that provides a holistic approach to disease care. We already have several people with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and cardiac issues on our platform, who have reversed their disease condition purely with lifestyle modifications,” Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii said.

GOQii’s app brings together all the key stakeholders, including Pharma, Device, Diagnostics and personal coaches, to provide a seamless experience for people with chronic ailments such as diabetes, stroke, and gut or cardiac issues.