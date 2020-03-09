Here’s all you need to know about Reliance Jio’s new Rs 4999 yearly prepaid mobile plan

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Reliance Jio recently introduced its long-term pre-paid plan for Jio users amounting to ₹4999.
With this new plan, users get 350GB of high-speed 4G internet for up to 360 days. However, once the user has utilized 350GB of his data, the speed would drastically reduce to 64 Kbps. The plan also offers Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling. It offers Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12000 minutes. Users get overall unlimited SMS option limiting free SMS to 100 for a day. The plan also comes with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Telecom majors including Jio have recently altered or removed multiple plans after announcing a tariff hike in December 2019. Jio in December had announced new plans for mobile users raising the prices up to 39 per cent compared to older plans for its customers a per previous reports.
It had also recently updated the tariff for its other yearly prepaid user plan. The company has raised the tariff for its annual 1.5 GB/DAY ₹2,020 prepaid mobile plan to ₹2,121, increasing the price by ₹101. The provisions of the plan still remain the same. Users get up to 504GB data valid for 336 days.
Other similar packs include ₹555 where users get 126GB data for 84 days, an 84 GB plan for 56 days priced at ₹399 and a 42GB pack for 28 days at ₹199.
In its recent letter to TRAI, Jio has proposed to hike the floor price for wireless data up to ₹20 per GB over the next six to nine months according to media reports.
The company, despite the tariff hikes, provides the cheapest mobile data plans in the country as compared to its rivals.
