Here’s all you need to know about the Zoom app’s new update releasing today

Video-conferencing tool Zoom is releasing an update for its app today as part of its 90-day plan to enhance the tool’s security.

In this new update, the tool will add new security features for Personal Meeting IDs (PMIs) for all Basic accounts. With the new update, Zoom will require passwords on all Basic accounts. Apart from this, it will also set the defaults for waiting rooms on and screen shares for hosts only.

Waiting rooms will be on by default for all PMIs. Only the host can then let anyone into the meeting from the waiting room, allowing them to select meeting participants. Apart from this, only the host will be able to share their screen on PMIs.

Also Read Zoom updates its security to allow admins to disable personal meeting IDs

“At a future date, we will institute new defaults and settings for all Zoom accounts. Most notably, passwords will be required for all meetings (new and recurring) and webinars, including for phone attendees. We’ll also provide more management over virtual backgrounds and will disable the ability to join meetings from multiple devices,” the company had said in an official blog post.

It will also add prompts to remind users to update their Zoom version to the latest Zoom 5.0 version with more security updates including Zoom’s new encryption system. The update also allows user to report a user within the meeting. It also allows the host to eject a user from the meeting.

Zoom 5.0

Zoom 5.0 became generally available on April 27. Only Zoom clients on version 5.0 or later, including Zoom Rooms, are now able to join Zoom Meetings.

Last week, Zoom had released a security update for PMIs allowing account owners and admins to disable the use of a PMI for scheduling or starting an instant meeting.

“Because PMIs are always accessible using the same ID or meeting link, anyone can join unless they’re properly secured. Disabling the use of PMIs reduces that risk altogether and doesn’t leave PMI security up to individual users. This option to disable PMIs can be locked at the account or group level,” the company had explained.