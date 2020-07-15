Here’s everything to know about Jio’s mixed reality device JioGlass

Jio Glass comes with a cable that can be attached to the phone to connect to the internet.

Jio on Wednesday debuted the JioGlass, a mixed reality device at the annual Reliance AGM 2020.

The mixed reality headsets weigh 75 grams. Visually, the device seems like a normal pair of sunglasses but comes with sensors and necessary hardware for a mixed reality immersive experience.

The glasses also come with a cable that can be used to connect the device with a smartphone. It amplifies existing apps that are compatible with the headset to provide 3D and 2D experience. Currently, it is compatible with over 25 apps in various genres including entertainment.

The device is fitted with a personalized audio system which works without any additional accessories. The glasses are equipped with a high-resolution display, Jio said.

Uses and specs

The glasses can be used to conduct holographic video calls. The company highlighted two use cases of the glasses in its demo at the AGM- virtual meetings and education.

JioGlass can be used to conduct video meetings in 3D. A user can activate the device using a voice command such as “Hello Jio Please call X and Y.” The receiver can choose to attend the meeting in 3D with a 3D avatar or opt for a 2D video call.

Meeting participants can view and share presentations during video calls along with 3D assets and holograms.

Another major use case for the device is education.

The Covid-19 pandemics has prompted one of the most important applications in the immersive space which is education Kiran Thomas President, RIL.

The glasses can be used to enable virtual classrooms where educators can conduct holographic classes through Jio mixed reality cloud in real-time.

Jio has not provided any further details yet including specifications on price or availability of JioGlass.