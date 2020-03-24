Here’s what Indians looked up on Google amid the coronavirus pandemic

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Google search for the term ‘coronavirus’ in India grew tremendously over the last couple of months, according to a study by SEMrush, an online visibility management and content marketing platform.
The study which was aimed at capturing the extent of the Indian public’s awareness about the coronavirus outbreak and what steps the public is taking to prevent infection, found that the number of times the word “coronavirus” was searched online grew an astounding 2.54 lakh per cent from December 2019 to January 2020.
In December 2019, users searched for the term “coronavirus” 2,400 times. Google search for the term spiked up to 61 lakh in January 2020. In February, the keyword “coronavirus” was searched 162.5 per cent more as compared to January. In India, it was searched over 1.6 crore times in February.
Users also actively searched for the term “coronavirus symptoms” with searches amounting to 12.2 lakh times in January 2020, as compared to 40 times in December 2019.
Other top searches included terms such as “coronavirus disease”, “coronavirus treatment”, “coronavirus cause”, “coronavirus infection”, “coronavirus vaccine”, “coronavirus diagnosis” and “novel coronavirus.”
Each term was searched between 30k and 1 lakh times in January.
Apart from basic information, Indian users also looked up for preventive measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, searching for supplies such as masks and hand sanitizers.
Online searches for “n95 mask”, “n95 mask price” and “3m n95 mask” rose by 1,017 per cent, 3,002 per cent, and 1,962 per cent respectively in January as compared to December, according to the study.
Similar terms that were increasingly looked up by users included “n95 respirator mask”, “n95 pollution mask”, “n95 face mask”, “medical mask”, “n95 mask uses”, “n95 mask price in India”, and “n95 mask reusable”. Each keyword was searched between 7,500 and 700 times. Notably searches with the keywords “n95 respirator mask” increased a whopping 10,400 per cent since December 2019.
“In addition to buying face masks, Indians are taking other measures as well to protect themselves from coronavirus. The study found that from January to February, searches for the keywords “hand sanitizer” grew by a substantial 82.43 per cent,” the study stated.
“Our study demonstrates that Indians actively try to protect themselves from epidemics, even when their epicentre is distant and the possibility of infection relatively low. The SEMrush study also captured data showing the kind of protective equipment Indians turn to protect themselves from airborne viruses. The n95 face mask was a relatively unknown product before the coronavirus epidemic; today, it is less so. The reason behind the massive increase in the number of times the n95 mask is being searched for is apparent; Indians concerned about the danger posed by coronavirus are scouting for the best preventative tool,” said Mr Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications SEMrush said.
As people are increasingly turning to online resources for information, Google recently launched its dedicated search portal in India. The search giant displays a snippet of the page with consolidated information right at the top of the search results when users search for ‘coronavirus’ or ‘Covid-19’ on desktop and mobile devices.
The information displayed in the section is divided into four sections-overview, symptoms, prevention and treatments.
In India, the overview section displays a link to the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The website has detailed information regarding the current status of the outbreak, along with the preventive measures taken by the government and relevant advisories to curb the spread of the outbreak.
The symptoms, prevention and treatment sections have detailed information regarding the same provided by the World Health Organisation.
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The April futures contract of Aluminium Mini on the MCX, that is, Alumini, has been trading in a sideways ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...