Here’s what the new Microsoft 365 offers

Microsoft has announced a range of new features and experiences for Microsoft 365 at its Microsoft Inspire 2020 event. The tech giant will be introducing a range of new updates along with new tools under the Microsoft 365 umbrella. The company had announced a new Microsoft 365 app earlier this year called Microsoft Lists. The app helps users “track issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory, and more using customisable views, rules, and comments to keep everyone in sync.”
It will now be rolling out Microsoft Lists Home (web app). The app will also be made available in Microsoft Teams starting next month. A Lists Mobile app for iOS is expected later this year, Microsoft said.
Microsoft has added new features to further collaboration and third-party app integrations for its video-conferencing solution, Microsoft Teams. “Developers and independent software vendors will now be able to integrate their apps and services with Teams meetings,” Microsoft said.
Developers can also build apps and chatbots within the platform without leaving Teams through enhancements to the Power Platform experience. They can build apps, flows, and bots with Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power Virtual Agent which can now access data from Microsoft Dataflex, Power Platform’s low code data platform that’s built into Teams.
It has also introduced new device management and monitoring options for Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard and Premium. Users can now manage Teams Room devices directly from the admin centre.
Premium users also have the option to opt for remote management, whereby Microsoft will manage and monitor their Microsoft Teams Rooms.
Microsoft has also added new updates and tools for first-line workers including Shift schedule assistance and Audit log for shifts on Teams.
Time Clock is also available for Teams on the web and in the desktop app, that helps workers clock in and clock out remotely from the platform.
It has also added its Yammer Communities tool to the Microsoft Teams mobile apps to help employees “access critical messages, safety alerts, and live events in one place.”
It has also launched the preview of Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie, a new push-to-talk experience that turns employee or company-owned Android devices into walkie-talkies to enable voice communication using the internet.
Microsoft had previewed the new Endpoint Data Loss Prevention (DLP), which extends data loss prevention to devices as part of its security updates.
“Building on Microsoft Information Protection, Endpoint DLP extends the existing DLP capabilities in Microsoft 365 to your devices,” Microsoft explained.
“Earlier this year, we announced the general availability of our tool-set for managing insider threats and code of conduct policy violations in your organisation. Today, we’re significantly expanding the quality of signals that Insider Risk Management and Communication Compliance in Microsoft 365 reason over to intelligently flag potentially risky behaviour,” Microsoft said.
