Hero Electronix enters smart-home ecosystem space with ‘Qubo’

Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company, on Tuesday launched its first home appliances under the Qubo brand.
The company is focussing on the smart-home ecosystem, with an initial investment of Rs 400 crore and another Rs 150-200 crore in the pipeline.
The company’s flagship product is the Qubo Smart Indoor Camera, priced at Rs 13,490, made in partnership with Amazon. It comes with Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa built-in and has artificial intelligence (AI)-powered image analytics technology for person detection, face recognition and baby crying alerts.
“AI and video can make a massive difference. Earlier, video analytics was image recognition, not learning. Now it is self-learning AI. With video, you can do a huge amount of stuff—everything from industrial safety to consumer home cases,” Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, told BusinessLine.
The company is targeting being in a million homes. “We want to get to a million homes. Is it three years, is it five years, (market) adoption will tell,” Rajpal said.
Hero Electronix also launched three smart sensors — Qubo Smart Gas Sensor, Smart Smoke Sensor, and the Smart Door and Window Sensor, which all cost Rs 3,000. Hero Electronix plans to launch more than 10 smart products across home automation, automotive and entertainment domains in the next two years.
“Our vision with Qubo is to create a leading consumer technology brand... Hero Electronix has been at the forefront of engineering technology and services for enterprise with Tessolve, Mybox, and Zenatix. We are excited to launch our first independent brand for smart devices in the consumer segment,” said Ujjwal Munjal, Founder-Director, Hero Electronix.
The newly-launched range of devices from Hero Electronix will be available from September 27 on online and offline retail channels.
