Hero Electronix launches Qubo Smart Home Security Camera

Samsung Galaxy M21: All the battery you need
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company that forayed into the consumer technology market in 2019 with the launch of Qubo connected smart devices, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera.
Hero maintained that the security camera comes with updated AI features including person detection and baby cry alert. These features have been specifically developed to filter out the noise and help you monitor the priorities, the company mentioned.
The Smart Home Security camera can be installed anywhere in the house within minutes.It can be mounted on a wall or be used as a tabletop device in the baby’s room. With its IP 65 rating, it is weather-resistant and can be used outdoors too.
The security camera has 1080p Full HD camera with 10x digital zoom and night vision that will work in low light conditions. The two-way talk feature with echo cancellation allows for clear conversations even when people are standing/seated afar, Qubo stated.
Qubo informed that in the security camera, the video, audio, and image data is protected by strong encryption methodologies, and transported over TLS secured channels to the cloud and user for consumption.
The security camera is Alexa compatible, and can work with any Alexa Display device that has Alexa Built-In. Users can ask Alexa to show a live stream of the feed right on the screen of their Alexa Built-In devices.
The Qubo Home Security camera also comes with the Qubo Covid guard feature. The Covid Guard is an AI-based solution developed by the dedicated in-house R&D team at Hero Electronix.
Qubo’s AI platform can detect whether a person is with a mask or without a mask. The Camera’s AI on detecting the absence of a mask will inform the user via Qubo App as a smart notification.
The Covid guard has been designed to be used by businesses such as cloud kitchens, stores, office workplaces, and small retail stores among others, where there is a large congregation of individuals in closed confined spaces and households as well.
The camera is priced at Rs 4,290 across leading offline outlets and online channels from next week onwards.
With the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera, Hero Electronix aims to tap into the consumer segment residing in individual homes and apartments across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.
Hero Electronix now aims to launch more than 10 smart products across Home Automation, Automotive, and Entertainment domains in the next 2 years.
Hero Electronix is also committed to expanding its Qubo range of products to address the needs of the entire gamut of Indian consumers of the smart home ecosystem.
Announcing the new product launch, Ujjwal Munjal, Founder Director, Hero Electronix, said in an official statement: “As consumers, businesses and societies rapidly undergo a sea change owing to the prevailing state of world affairs, connected smart home devices like the Smart Home Security Camera enables us to address these challenges. At Hero Electronix, our endeavor has been to build leading consumer technology businesses by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and IoT”.
Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said: “Our vision is to introduce breakthrough AI-powered innovative products to the masses at accessible price points. With the launch of the Home Security Camera, we aim to expand our presence across the country and provide consumers with a product that guarantees their peace of mind.”
He added that the company is also expanding the offline presence to touch 300 retail outlets by the end of this financial year to support our aspiration to reach 1 million Indian households in the next 5 years.
As per market estimates, the projected size of the smart home/security market in India is expected to touch $6 billion by 2022 and $53 billion globally.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
6,000mAh should you keep you going for days as you talk, shoot photos and watch every video in sight
Pilots getting back to duty after the lockdown face the task of being up to date
The aviation sector is gearing globally to resume services in a post Covid environment. What steps will ...
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
Creating an optimum emergency reserve, goal-based investing, and adequate insurance cover are important
The extension of the scheme until March 2023 augurs well for those looking for safe investments with ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...