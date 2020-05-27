Hero Electronix launches Qubo Smart Home Security Camera

Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company that forayed into the consumer technology market in 2019 with the launch of Qubo connected smart devices, has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera.

Hero maintained that the security camera comes with updated AI features including person detection and baby cry alert. These features have been specifically developed to filter out the noise and help you monitor the priorities, the company mentioned.

The Smart Home Security camera can be installed anywhere in the house within minutes.It can be mounted on a wall or be used as a tabletop device in the baby’s room. With its IP 65 rating, it is weather-resistant and can be used outdoors too.

Key features

The security camera has 1080p Full HD camera with 10x digital zoom and night vision that will work in low light conditions. The two-way talk feature with echo cancellation allows for clear conversations even when people are standing/seated afar, Qubo stated.

Qubo informed that in the security camera, the video, audio, and image data is protected by strong encryption methodologies, and transported over TLS secured channels to the cloud and user for consumption.

The security camera is Alexa compatible, and can work with any Alexa Display device that has Alexa Built-In. Users can ask Alexa to show a live stream of the feed right on the screen of their Alexa Built-In devices.

Covid-19 guard feature

The Qubo Home Security camera also comes with the Qubo Covid guard feature. The Covid Guard is an AI-based solution developed by the dedicated in-house R&D team at Hero Electronix.

Qubo’s AI platform can detect whether a person is with a mask or without a mask. The Camera’s AI on detecting the absence of a mask will inform the user via Qubo App as a smart notification.

The Covid guard has been designed to be used by businesses such as cloud kitchens, stores, office workplaces, and small retail stores among others, where there is a large congregation of individuals in closed confined spaces and households as well.

The camera is priced at Rs 4,290 across leading offline outlets and online channels from next week onwards.

With the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera, Hero Electronix aims to tap into the consumer segment residing in individual homes and apartments across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Expanding range of products

Hero Electronix now aims to launch more than 10 smart products across Home Automation, Automotive, and Entertainment domains in the next 2 years.

Hero Electronix is also committed to expanding its Qubo range of products to address the needs of the entire gamut of Indian consumers of the smart home ecosystem.

Announcing the new product launch, Ujjwal Munjal, Founder Director, Hero Electronix, said in an official statement: “As consumers, businesses and societies rapidly undergo a sea change owing to the prevailing state of world affairs, connected smart home devices like the Smart Home Security Camera enables us to address these challenges. At Hero Electronix, our endeavor has been to build leading consumer technology businesses by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and IoT”.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said: “Our vision is to introduce breakthrough AI-powered innovative products to the masses at accessible price points. With the launch of the Home Security Camera, we aim to expand our presence across the country and provide consumers with a product that guarantees their peace of mind.”

He added that the company is also expanding the offline presence to touch 300 retail outlets by the end of this financial year to support our aspiration to reach 1 million Indian households in the next 5 years.

As per market estimates, the projected size of the smart home/security market in India is expected to touch $6 billion by 2022 and $53 billion globally.