Hexagon to hire 240 laterals for Hyderabad centre

Hexagon Capability Centre India (HCCI), a research and development arm of Hexagon AB, plans to hire about 230-240 employees by this year end, taking the employees count to 2,000.

The company, which has centres at Bengaluru and Pune with 250 employees each, said India, as a market was growing at a growth rate of 20-22 per cent.

The company offers digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Navaneet Mishra, Senior VP and General Manager, HCCI, said that all the new hires this year would be laterals. “We might consider hiring freshers next year,” he said.

About 3,000 out of 23,000 employees that the company has globally are located in India.

The company signed an agreement with BVRIT College of Engineering (Hyderabad) to equip the students with industry-ready skills in technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“The engagement will include offering internships, mentorship programmes, exposure to latest technologies along with software engineering practices and possible employment offers,” he said.

Students will get a chance to take up paid projects on industry-specific use cases.

Hexagon will also help the college curate its curriculum concerning Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ML.