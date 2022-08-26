Hexagon to set up Geospatial Experience Centre at T-Hub

Hexagon, a digital reality solutions, software and autonomous technologies provider, will set up a Geospatial Experience Centre at T-Hub.

“The centre will help start-ups to build their applications on top of our platforms and solutions and scale while solving real world problems,” Navaneet Mishra, Senior Vice-President and General manager of Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), said.

Research developments

The centre will provide access to Hexagon’s geospatial technology for external research developments through academic and research partners.

Hexagon will provide startups access to technology expertise (both hardware and software) and work to co-create and co-innovate products. Besides supporting them in building pilots proofs-of-concept, the company will provide mentorship, if need be, he said in a statement on Friday.