Hexnode to hold three-day HexCon22 event from Sept 21-23

Hexnode, the enterprise security solution of Mitsogo Inc. is gearing up to launch its third annual virtual user conference, HexCon22. The three-day event, scheduled during September 21-23 will be an open event featuring about 100 speakers from various verticals, endpoint management, cybersecurity and more.

The event will start off with a keynote message from Apu Pavithran, Founder and CEO of Hexnode. He will be later joined by Rachana Vijayan (CMO and Director of Sales, Marketing and Partnership), Sahad M (CTO), and Bijo Paulose John (COO). The event will also be graced by other notable speakers including Joe Tidy (BBC News Cyber reporter), Burton Kelso (Chief Technology Expert, Integral), Brian Contos (Chief Security Office, Phosphorous Cybersecurity Inc.), and many other CEOs, CISOs, and global industry experts.

HexCon21 was a huge success and had garnered a lot of attention. This year, HexCon22, a conference revolves around enterprise security. The event will witness experts from the field of enterprise mobility management, endpoint security, cybersecurity, IoT and areas related to remote work management, hybrid work, and building a healthy workplace. The conference will also set the stage for new feature releases and announcements on the product, serving as a fairground for Hexnode customers and partners to analyze ‘everything Hexnode’.

“Our aim is to bring together the best in the industry experts and hear out their perspectives on the evolving technological trends. Every tech aficionado will find something to pique their interest. Building awareness, imparting knowledge and keeping up with the times is the whole essence of HexCon22”, says Apu Pavithran, Founder and CEO at Hexnode.

This year’s HexCon22 will be all about learning, networking and building professional camaraderie and will unveil an expanded security roadmap for businesses.