HFCL, Aprecomm tie-up to provide AI-enabled solutions

Telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider, HFCL on Wednesday announced powering its network offerings with Artificial Intelligence (AI) based analytics, partnering with Aprecomm, the leading AI-powered Wi-Fi analytics technology provider.

Having successfully deployed and tested the AI-based solution in its Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) deployments, the company now plans to integrate these analytics capabilities for a wider range of its products and solutions, it said in a statement.

Henceforth, HFCL’s entire IO product portfolio will have seamlessly integrated AI-powered network analytics, enhancing the experience for network service providers as well as the end users.

“Integration of Aprecomm’s AI-powered solutions to our platform enables HFCL to offer enhanced user experience with added reliability and security to our customers. This partnership will help us to build resilient networks for people worldwide in all kinds of deployments. We are looking forward to expand this integration to even our switching portfolio,” Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said.

“HFCL has already deployed this solution in all its PM-WANI deployments, monitoring thousands of clients on daily basis and enabling any issue resolution with a click of a button. It has ensured enhanced Quality of experience (QoE) using Aprecomm Evolv engine, which provides AI suggestions to resolve deployment issues that otherwise require human intervention,” he said.

HFCL plans to offer this AI solution to its existing customer for over 100K existing deployments and plans to make it available for all its new customers by default, he added.

The network operators and administrators get a well-equipped dashboard covering a range of network parameter analytics including event analysis, deployment assist, measure user index, measure user experience through correlation and insights. The newly added feature will help HFCL enable all their customers – carrier, enterprise, and service provider – to offer enhanced connectivity experience to millions of end users, the company said.