HFCL bags ₹2,467 cr order for building Defence telecom network

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Tuesday said it has bagged ₹3,329 crore order from state-owned BSNL to build and maintain communication network of the Indian army under Network for Spectrum project.

The project is to be completed within 18 months.

“HFCL has received its largest ever purchase order worth ₹2,467 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for turnkey development, operations and maintenance of communication network for Indian Army,” HFCL said in a statement.

The project has an additional 10-year operations and maintenance component of ₹862 crore, which takes the total value of contract to ₹3,329 crore, the statement said.