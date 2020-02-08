Hinduja Global Solutions Q3 net soars 94 per cent to ₹71 cr

Solutions for sustainability
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has posted 93.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹71.1 crore for December quarter 2019.
HGS logged a profit of Rs 36.7 crore in October-December 2018, it said in a regulatory filing.
The company saw its revenue from operations grow 5 per cent to ₹1,335.7 crore in the quarter as against ₹1,272.6 crore in the third quarter of 2018-19.
“HGS posted a strong revenue growth in Q3 FY2020...The growth was led by demand in both Healthcare and CES (Consumer Engagement Services) verticals across geographies,” HGS CEO Partha DeSarkar said.
While CES got a boost from recent client wins and the festive season, the healthcare business saw its growth driven by a strong Open Enrolment season across the US, Jamaica, the Philippines and India, he added.
In November 2019, HGS had announced its exit from the Indian Domestic CRM market by selling its business to Altruist.
The transaction closed on January 31, 2020.
“This divestment is in line with our strategy to focus on driving profitable and high-value services-led growth. During the quarter, we continued to see traction in partnering with clients, both new and existing, especially for HGS Digital services,” he said.
The HGS Digital brand is the culmination of the company’s sharp focus on innovation, technology expertise and client centricity, and will be fundamental to growth in the years to come, he added.
The company’s board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for financial year 2019-20.
