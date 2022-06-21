HGS to open Delivery Centre in Mysuru, hire 400 employees locally

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a business process management (BPM) player, has announced setting up a new delivery centre in Mysuru. It expects to hire 400 employees locally by October 2022.

It intends to “ramp up aggressively” through the year. This development comes as HGS continues to expand its capabilities and geographical presence, and penetrate new markets.

Pushkar Misra, President, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Asia Pacific, HGS said, “Mysuru has played a key role in HGS’ success before when we supported the domestic market and we expect that this new centre will help us aggressively grow our global delivery capabilities from India.” The Mysore region has some fantastic talent and the company always found candidates aligned to the requirements. The local talent is the prime reason for HGS to come back to Mysuru, he added.

The centre is located on the Outer Ring Road in the city, and has a capacity of 480 seats and can accommodate up to 1,000 employees in two shifts. To start with, the Mysuru centre will support the US client with international non-voice processes and back-office services and add other clients subsequently, said the company. It is also looking to hire graduates with good English proficiency.

Employee benefits

HGS offers its employees benefits such as free transportation, competitive wages, career and skills development and community engagement opportunities, etc. Apart from this, employees gain exposure to international business with the opportunity to support some of the best global brands, the company said.

The BPM player is present in seven countries with over 21,600 employees across 38 delivery centres. Currently in India, HGS employs over 8,600 people across eight delivery centres.