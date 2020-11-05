Hike brings virtual world HikeLand out of early preview with ad-free Ludo, revamped Home UI

Homegrown messaging platform Hike today announced that it will be expanding its “mobile-first” virtual world HikeLand out of early preview.

HikeLand was launched in June 2020. The platform witnessed early adoption with time spent inside HikeLand clocking a daily average of 50 minutes.

Out of early preview, Hike is introducing a range of new features with an upgraded Home UI for its virtual world.

Hike introduced ad-free Ludo for users within HikeLand in addition to the existing conversation experiences. Apart from this, it will also be rolling out full-body HikeMoji, an extension of the HikeMoji face.

“Full-body HikeMoji also comes with a huge wardrobe to choose from across Indian, western, simple, premium, sports, lounge, superheroes amongst other categories,” Hike said.

Expanded HikeLand Home to more people, it has also revamped the Home UI. Hike users can now add up to three friends to their home, with support for group voice calls.

The revamped UI for HikeLand Home will include a front-facing view of the virtual world.

“The latest additions aim at creating more ways for users to hangout online while hanging out offline continues to remain challenging,” Hike said.