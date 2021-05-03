Hike exits social gaming platform WinZO

Kavin Mittal-backed Hike has exited WinZO, a vernacular social gaming platform, for $12 million. This comes even as Hike has launched its own gaming platform called Rush.

Hike had earlier participated in the $5 Million Series-A funding in WinZO back in 2019 and has received 4X returns within 18 months.

WinZO has raised an additional $13 million capital from its existing investors- Stephan Pagliuca, Makers Fund, and Courtside Venture. These investors had led the $18 million Series B to fundraise for WinZO in September 2020, taking the total tally for the three-year-old startup to $38 million.

This year, Hike had announced shutting down its primary messaging business and launched a gaming app, Rush, similar to WinZO.