Hike rolls out Rush Avatar NFTs for its gaming universe RGU

Hike on Monday unveiled a new feature of its Rush Gaming Universe (RGU) with the launch of Rush Avatar, an NFT and digital identity for Rush users, bringing RGU on blockchain.

This announcement is aligned to Hike’s Web3 vision for its play-to-earn platform RGU.

“To celebrate the launch of Rush Avatar NFT, a unique Launch Edition is being given to most active Rush players that comes in unique rarities, ranging from ‘The Boss’, the rarest one with only 1,999 in quantity, to ‘Khiladi’, which is the most common,” the start-up said.

Hike plans to airdrop these Rush Avatar NFTs to its active players in the community free of cost, with the most active players getting the rarest editions. 10 per cent of the supply for this Launch Edition will be reserved for future community giveaways, NFT sales and partnerships.

The airdrop will be rolled out for Android users starting February 28, followed by an airdrop for Apple users soon.

Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike said, “With the Rush Avatar NFT, players will now own their digital identity in the RGU. This launch brings the Rush Gaming Universe on-chain and with it we plant the seeds to build a new game economy where consumers are owners.”

He added, “What makes Rush Avatar unique is how it will pave the way for the next generation of NFTs. NFTs are programmable in their very nature and this will enable us to provide incredible value to our community members that hold a Rush Avatar NFT. Think superpowers, more personalization and so much more.”

Within 12 months of launch, the RGU is doing $50 million in winnings annually (Gross ARR). The RGU community is battling it out in over 100 million gameplays a quarte,r across eight of India’s most popular casual games.