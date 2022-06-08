Hinduja Tech forays into factory IoT market segment

Hinduja Tech (HT), an e-mobility engineering and digital services company, has partnered with sustainable machine health management company, Senseye which delivers AI-powered solutions for machine reliability and predictive maintenance for Global Fortune 500 companies.

By partnering with Senseye, Hinduja Tech will offer a tailored, value-added multi-layered solution for customers at various stages of their Industry 4.0 transformation journey. It predicts failures of machines with machine learning and performs prognostic analysis. This is to improve the maintenance process in a simple and economical way to make data-driven decisions for profitable business results, says a release.

“By integrating its expertise in Digital Services that includes end-to-end SAP Automotive Solutions along with manufacturing and plant engineering experience, Hinduja Tech will be able to develop the best-in-class complete IIoT solutions together with Senseye’s Predictive Maintenance solution,” observed Kumar Prabhas, CEO, Hinduja Tech, a part of the Hinduja Group.

Simon Kampa, CEO at Senseye, says: “We believe that partnering with leading industrial and technology companies unlocks the benefits of Predictive Maintenance. We look forward to working with them to help OEMs and automotive customers to reduce unplanned downtime, increase productivity and meet their sustainability targets.”