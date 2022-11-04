Hitwicket, a multiplayer cricket gaming app, has raised $3million from Prime Venture Partners to create a strategy-driven gaming studio and deliver ‘world-class cricketing action’ to over a billion cricket lovers globally.

Hitwicket Co-Founder said the proceeds would be used to add more features that revolve around multiplayer access where gamers can strategise in real-time and play against each other.

Announcing the fund-raise at the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC), on Friday, he said the start-up has about three million gamers spread over 100 countries.

“Interestingly, over 30 per cent of users are from outside India. It logs 1.3 million minutes of gameplay each day, with an average user session lasting 45 minutes,” he said.

Contrary to popular perception, women gamers, too, are taking to gaming. “About 17 per cent of Hitwicket gamers are women,” he said.

Marking the IGDC meet here, the start-up announced the launch of Hitwicket Superstars, a new multiplayer cricket strategy game, which allows gamers to go beyond playing cricket and don the hat of a Team manager.

“The strategy in Hitwicket mimics how the game plays out on the cricket pitch,” he said.

Keerti Singh, Co-Founder of Hitwicket, said the start-up is planning to foray into NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and Blockchain gaming.