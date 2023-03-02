Honeywell, on Thursday, announced the appointment of Ashish Modi as the country president of India.

Modi will continue to retain his existing role as VP and GM for Honeywell Building Technology (HBT) in India and Asia.

“India is a bright spot amongst global economies and I am honored to take on this role. Coupled with Honeywell’s position as a leading industrial technology company, we have made fantastic progress within the country on both sustainability and digitalisation. I look forward to building on that as well as further shaping the next stage of growth and innovation in the company,” said Ashish Modi.

Ben Driggs, President and CEO, High Growth Regions, Honeywell, “Ashish is perfectly suited to lead the India business and build on the company’s strength and legacy. He will drive India’s strategic priorities and continue to cultivate our diversified country portfolio with a focus on our growth vectors, key accounts and partnerships.”

Modi has over 20 years of experience and has worked at McKinsey and Co. and startups such as MTI Microfuelcells and OYO. At Honeywell, he served in various leadership roles, including VP and COO of Honeywell Connected Plant, Global VP&GM for Advanced Solutions business and GM of Lifecycle Solutions & Services business in India and APAC. In his current role, he had led the HBT business in India, ASEAN, Korea and Japan to deliver growth and business excellence

Modi has a bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, a Master of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.