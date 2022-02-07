Honeywell on Monday announced the appointment of Rajesh Rege as the country president for India. He assumes office on February 7, 2022 and will be based in Bengaluru.

As the country leader, Rege will spearhead Honeywell’s India strategy that focusing on the company’s growth pillars of shaping a diversified portfolio of products and solutions tailored to the India market, driving key customer engagements, and build the talent and leadership pipeline for India.

Rege will be handling India operations across four strategic business groups: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT), Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT), and Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS).

He succeeds Ashish Gaikwad, who served as the interim president for Honeywell India in addition to his existing roles as Managing Director of Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL), VPGM of UOP India, and VPGM of Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) India. Gaikwad will continue to be a part of the company as the MD of HAIL and VPGM for UOP India and HPS India.

“Rajesh Rege joins a highly capable leadership team in Honeywell’s High Growth Regions (HGR) and Honeywell India and will help build strong stakeholder engagements, offer innovative solutions to customers, and develop winning teams that can drive strong growth,” Ben Driggs, President, HGR, Honeywell said.

Rege last stint was with Microsoft, where he was Executive Director, leading the Technology and Cloud Solutions business for India. He comes with over 32 years of corporate experience of managing transformation across companies like Microsoft, Red Hat, Cisco Systems, Sun Microsystems, and Wipro.

Rege, President, Honeywell India said, “I am excited to take this leadership role at a time when the growth vectors for both India and Honeywell look extremely promising. Honeywell is at the forefront of leading transformation across industries and is well-positioned to positively impact India’s ambition of ‘Make in India’. I look forward to joining a highly talented team, committed to shaping the future of the company and the country.”