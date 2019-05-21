Horses Stable closes deals worth Rs 41.5 cr with 18 startups

Fund raising startup Horses Stable, on Tuesday, said it has helped 18 startups raise funds worth Rs.41.5 crore from investors. Also, discussions are in progress between investors and startups for an additional investment of Rs 15 crore.

Around 14,000 startups from industries like e-commerce, technology, agriculture, animal husbandry, solar energy, e-vehicles, payment gateways, water conservation, and Ayurveda had applied to participate in the first funding season of Horses Stable.

With a proprietary Investor Readiness Report by Natio Cultus as its guide, a jury finally shortlisted 28 startups which made a spot pitch to over 12 investors. Horses Stable is a first of its kind platform that facilitates discussions between startups and investors. It helps startups suffering from a paucity of funds pitch ideas to investors looking for investment opportunities, said Prashant Agarwal, Founder, Horses Stable, in a statement.

It is India’s first and only show where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business models to a panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their business. The show also provides them with training to help them deliver pitch to the investors.

The investors here are referred to as horses who provide funds and directions to a potentially profitable business idea in return of a certain percentage of equity in the business, he added.