Forest - Stay Focused

Being easily distracted by literally anything is the bane of our times! This particular app adds in an eco-angle to help you stay focused. The app lets you plant a virtual tree when you start an activity that needs focus.

As long as you keep working, the tree grows. The moment you get tempted to check something else and leave the app, the tree will die. So, for the forest to flourish, you need to maintain your focus! There’s a Timer mode on which you can drag the green button to set a focus duration of your preference. You can even choose which type of tree you want to plant. And in case you need some white noise to help you focus, just tap on the headphone icon to play some ‘Forest Rain’ sound as you work away to glory. Over a period of time, you can see an overview of how long you’re able to focus on tasks - on a daily, monthly, or even yearly basis.

Read More

Built for the avid reader in you, this reading app lets you add books manually, from Google, or by scanning a barcode. Once added, you can choose which month you want to be reading it and also set a target date by which you want to finish reading that book. You can update reading progress like you would on Goodreads, but the really cool bit is the app also gives you your reading time, reading speed, and your average pace of reading. With the premium version, you get to set a reading plan for the days ahead, which would be especially helpful for getting some academic reading done.

I Love Hue Too

A sequel to the wildly popular ‘I Love Hue’, this game is designed around rearranging colourful tiles. Sounds simple enough, but it’s not as easy as it sounds. The game requires your full attention to remember the original pattern that pops up only at the beginning. You need to be able to discern between deceptively similar-looking hues. If you place them all in the right order, the tiles fall into a rather satisfying collage of colours. Although not very inclusive for those who might be colour blind, a lot of users have found the game to be really relaxing. Be ready to go through a bout of app addiction with this one!

