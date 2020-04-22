How a Samsung engineer does a 'jugaad' to revive a Digital X-ray machine

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
When a hospital in Bengaluru found that its Samsung Digital X-ray machine had failed, it called Abhishek Shankar Nadgir, a customer service engineer for the Health and Medical Equipment (HME) business at Samsung India.
Abhishek decided to drive to the hospital. Since it was a Covid-19 treatment centre, he was stopped by the police as he did not have a valid lockdown pass.
The authorities at the hospital had arranged for an ambulance to ferry him, with an authorisation letter.
At the hospital, Abhishek found that the problem was in the hard drives – Sata and SSD. Samsung's replacement parts came from warehouses or stores in different locations, and it was difficult to find spare parts in Bengaluru due to the lockdown. The hospital could not wait long as the machine was required to manage critical patients in the ICU, as well as for diagnostics of CoViD-19 patients.
“I had to do something. This wasn’t a regular day call. Here lives were at stake,” said Abhishek. So thinking on his feet, he started asking around in his neighbourhood, and within his family and friends. His sister Shweta Sontakke found an old laptop at home, and did not mind removing the hard drive from it. “I didn’t think twice. This crisis has taught us many things. One of them surely is that if you can help someone in need, especially if it is for a good cause, you should not hesitate,” said Shweta.
The bigger challenge was finding the SSD drive. Help came from Lalit Sharma, an IT professional and gamer, who stayed in the same housing complex. Gaming was a weekend affair for him, but over the last few weeks of working from home, it had become a daily affair. His gaming console had an SSD attached to it, which he promptly disassembled to hand over to Abhishek. “It had to be done. I can sacrifice my gaming for some good that will save lives,” Lalit said.
Abhishek went back to the hospital and fixed the issue in the X-ray machine, much to the delight of the hospital authorities. The machine is working fine and is being used to treat critical patients.
This report has been published with permission from Samsung Newsroom
