How a small team in Hyderabad listens to, addresses SOS complaints

For Carraro, India remains a key component despite slowdown woes
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
If you are riding an Uber cab and decide to raise a ‘ticket’ (or complaint) on an accident or an altercation with the driver or sounds an urgent or not so urgent safety issue, one among the 300-member team, backed by technology tools, would attend to it.
The safety response CoE is part of Uber’s bigger tech CoE which houses 1,100 employees taking care of issues such as maps.
Apart from English, Hindi, Bengali, the Uber staff would converse in six other major regional languages in three shifts. A social media team would vet and replies to the complaints or feedbackon social media, when users post them by tagging Uber.
For example, an Uber rider Murali (name changed) has hurt his leg as the Uber Moto two-wheeler he is taking ride on involved in an accident and he would ‘report’ it using the in-app reporting facility. The safety response team swings into action, calls up the rider, checks on him. A similar call would go to the driver to get his version. This information will be extrapolated by the information generated by the GPS tracking of the vehicle in question.
Simultaneously, the ‘rating’ of both the rider and driver would quickly be checked to quickly qualify their respective versions.
The driver’s account will be put on hold till the ‘accident’ complaint is resolved and the vehicle passes through a check by ‘Partner Seva Kendra’. Post verification, the account will be revoked immediately or suspended depending on the seriousness of the incident.
“We will inform the rider about an insurance scheme that he is covered under. The drivers too are covered,” Prasun Jha, Head of Crisis Management at Uber’s Centre of Excellence here, has said.
The drivers and riders are covered for medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh, without them having to pay any premium.
In a guided tour of the CoE, he explains how different teams, speaking nine languages, attend to the queries, complaints and feedback from its riders in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The response would depend on the seriousness of the safety concern, the more serious ones are attended to within one hour, and others under six hours.
“All of the complaints or feedback is acknowledged and get a reply,” Prasun says.
He, however, refused to number of complaints or queries that the cab aggregator registers in a day.
The firm also evades a query whether it would launch a dedicated number to let users report incidents over a phone instead of the in-app service.
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra, spells out the ingredients of this potential win-win alliance
A price-sensitive market like India also represents a potential that is unmatched
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
On the occasion of World Philosophy Day, a toast to an ancient school of thought that sees the universe as one
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
The proposed fee hike has piled the odds against Ramjal Meena, a security guard-turned-student who became a ...
Kaveree Bamzai’s handbook for modern women is not meant to be a self-help book, but is nevertheless brimming ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...