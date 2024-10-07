Bharti Airtel has flagged over one billion spam calls every day, helping subscribers in identifying unwanted calls ever since it launched the AI-backed spam detection recently.

“In the 10 days since its launch, this telecom solution has successfully identified and blocked 122 million potential spam calls and 2.3 million spam SMS messages in these two States [Andhra Pradesh and Telangana],” Shivan Bhargava, Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, Bharti Airtel, said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that the platform was providing much-needed relief to subscribers who were getting spam calls.

The AI-powered solution deploys an algorithm to spot and classify calls and messages as ‘Suspected Spam’. The system takes into consideration over 250 parameters such as the caller or sender’s usage patterns and frequency of calls or outbound messages to classify them.

“By cross-referencing this information against known spam patterns, the system flags suspected spam calls and SMSes accurately,” he said.

“As more of our daily lives and communications have shifted online, the risk of falling victim to spams and scams has risen exponentially. To proactively address this critical issue and provide much-needed protection for its vast customer base, Airtel launched the solution to safeguard the security of its customers,” he said.

“The subscribers need not pay anything additional to get this service. They don’t need to do anything to access this service. They are automatically protected from such pesky calls,” he said.

He said the service was available to over 33.8 million customers in the two Telugu States.

