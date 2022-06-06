How Stratos’ partnership will expand Salesforce’s business ecosystem

Mumbai, June 6

Amidst ongoing talent shortages in the IT sector and layoffs in the start-up ecosystem, Salesforce’s Trailhead and talent solutions firm Stratos in a partnership will be upskilling and training over 2,000 people in Salesforce software and technologies by 2023, in an entirely employer-funded programme.

Started a few months ago, the programme has already onboarded over 350 people and will also be hunting for strong engineering talent who are getting laid off as funding dry up at the start-up ecosystem.

Upskilling talent

Through this partnership, they acquire engineering talent with two-four years of experience and then train them in Salesforce software with pay during this period, certify and deploy later on to Salesforce projects with client companies.

“It is all about the impact Salesforce has on the world economy by virtue of the people directly or indirectly connected to it. By 2026, there’ll be like more than nine million jobs created globally and within India there will be 1.3 million jobs. The demand is great for Salesforce but the supply is something that is short now. What we’re trying to do is see what we can do to alleviate this supply gap,” Sanket Atal, SVP & Managing Director- Sites, Salesforce India told BusinessLine.

Atal added that while in the current year, the global CRM and transformation company is targeting 2,000 people for skilling with Stratos, this target could easily triple in the next year. Trailhead is Salesforce online learning platform enabling partnerships with leading education providers, and delivering a raft of apprenticeship, skilling, grants and philanthropic programmes in India and internationally.

Prince Jayakumar, CEO, Stratos told BusinessLine, “In a typical IT organisation, the top 20 per cent are highly skilled who reach there with years of accumulated experience and the bottom 20 per cent are freshers. But the 60 per cent in between are the key guys who are pulling the load. So what can we do to disrupt this intermediary layer which has people skilled in traditional technologies taught in engineering colleges, is bring them to this new digital skill era we are entering into. Many of them are available and want to upskill themselves.”

“If you look at the Indian market, there are at least 300-400 companies hiring Salesforce talent. And the top ones are hiring in truckloads. That only inflates the rates amidst the ongoing great resignation,” he added.

Empoyee base

Speaking about the talent available in the market due to the layoffs, Jayakumar said, “Most of these companies (start-ups and tech companies) had attracted really sharp talent and minds. If we are able to get them, we can easily move them into Salesforce ecosystem which is absolutely sustainable and growth-oriented in the long run.”

Within its company, Salesforce employee base in India grew from 2,500 to 6,500 in just two years across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad and it plans to add more talent in FY23.

Its Trailhead platform has trained nearly 3.5 million people to learn in-demand skills for the future of work. India accounts for almost 20 per cent of the global number. Trailhead has partnerships with over 700 universities and organisations including, NASSCOM, NSDC, Manipal Global, NIIT, Talent Sprint and more.